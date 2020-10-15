Brian Wendler, president of the Hollycroft Foundation, cleans the metal sculpture ‘Slug and Flower’ by William Evans, one of the 12 metal sculptures installed in Wimpfheimer Park, next to the Velvet Mill in Stonington on Thursday, October 15, 2020. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Sculpture at Wimpfheimer Park exhibition will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. The installation is sponsored by the Hollycroft Foundation, the borough Board of Warden and Burgesses and the Stonington Village Improvement Association. The nonprofit Hollycroft Foundation has sponsored free public installations of contemporary sculpture in Connecticut for the past 25 years. The Wimpfheimer exhibit completes the “Sculpture Shore,” 50 miles of sculptures along the Connecticut shoreline, with installations in Guilford, Madison, Clinton and New London. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.