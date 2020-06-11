The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy's training vessel T/V Liberator sits beside the Mayflower II in the Mystic Seaport Museum's Henry B. duPont Preservation Shipyard on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The vessel will be at the shipyard for 30-45 days for maintenance. The T/V Liberator is a U.S. Government owned vessel provided to the United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY for the purpose of training young men and women for a career in the U.S. Maritime Industry. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
