The Mayflower II heads for City Pier in New London. The Mayflower II, a 64-year-old historic reproduction of the ship that brought the Pilgrims to the shores of historic Patuxet in 1620, departed a foggy Mystic Seaport Museum’s Henry B. duPont Preservation Shipyard under tow by the tugboats Jaguar and Gwendolyn on Monday morning, July 20, 2020 to begin its voyage home to Massachusetts. The Mayflower II will be docked at City Pier in New London, for just over two weeks where Whit Perry, Plimoth’s Director of Maritime Preservation & Operations and Mayflower’s captain, will oversee a crew of 27 and conduct sea trials to test the ship’s performance. For the health and safety of the crew, the ship will not be available for public visitation until she is back home in Plymouth harbor. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
