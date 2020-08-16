Not to be deterred by a rainy day, participants of the Feast of Maria Assunta procession, escorted by a Stonington Police Cruiser and local Boy Scouts of America Troup 9, make their way up Pawcatuck’s Robinson Street on Sunday, August 16, 2020. The procession, normally followed by an outdoor feast, cancelled this year due to COVID-19, is part of the Feast of the Assumption of Mary celebration which began Friday. The annual event is now in its 100th year. | Jackie Turner, Special to The Sun.
