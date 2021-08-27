An independent contractor works on installing lights on the Brew Pub sign at Bank & Bridge Brewing on West Main Street in Mystic on Friday, August 27, 2021. The recently opened brewery and taproom is located in the building that formerly was a Bank of America site. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.