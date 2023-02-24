ZANE BREWER, Wheeler, Boys Basketball, Sophomore; Brewer scored 14 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out four assists in a win over Lyman Memorial. The victory assured Wheeler the ECC Division IV title as the Lions finished 8-0 in the league.

JOSH MOONEY, Stonington, Boys Indoor Track, Senior; Mooney won the 55 hurdles at the State Open meet. His time of 7.26 tied a meet record for the event and is the best time in the country this season. He was also third in the long jump.

JACK KENYON, Westerly, Boys Swimming, Junior; Kenyon was the lone individual winner for the Bulldogs at the Division II championship meet. He won the 500 freestyle as the Bulldogs captured the Division II title, its first since the 2016 season.

BROOKLYN VACCA, Chariho, Gymnastics, Junior; Vacca qualified for the New England championships on bars after finishing 15th in the event at the state meet. She posted a score of 8.35. She was 20th in all-around (33.85).

