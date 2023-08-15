A young sailor in the Mystic Seaport’s Intermediate 420 sailing program rights his boat after capsizing on the Mystic River during a class on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Students practice mastering independent decision making, boat handling, seamanship, spinnaker handling, and basic right of way rules.The 420 is a double-handed dinghy that has two sails and is most commonly used for college and high school sailing.
