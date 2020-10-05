Steve McNair, with Stonington Public Works, spreads organic nutrients on one of the athletic fields at Stonington High on Monday, October 5, 2020. The fields are treated once every month and half with the completely safe fertilizer according to McNair. The white foam clumps are discharged to serve as a guide to show McNair where he has already applied the fertilizer. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
