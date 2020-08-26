PAW Harvesting tomatoes in garden 34733.JPG
Buy Now

Joyce Bonomo, of Pawcatuck, harvests some tomatoes from her bumper crop in her Edwards Street garden on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Bonomo has been planting and harvesting a variety of vegetables in the same plot for 62 years. This year she grew sunflowers, squash, pumpkins and gourds in addition to a variety of tomatoes. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.