The iconic New York City fireboat “Fire Fighter” was on hand celebrating its 85th birthday at the 2023 Fire Fighter’s Festival held Saturday, August 26, at the Mystic Seaport Museum. The vessel, built during the depression under the direction of New York City Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia, was the world’s first diesel-electric fireboat and remained in active duty in the FDNY Martine Fleet until its decommissioning in 2010. | Jackie Turner, Special to The Sun
