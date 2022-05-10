JBI Helicopter Service based in Pembroke, N.H. transports cut and removed utility poles for Eversource, to a field on the Denison Homestead property at the end of Maritime Drive in Mystic, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center, Denison Homestead, Avalonia Land Conservancy, and Aquarion are working together with Eversource in repurposing the power poles where possible, and reclaiming the landscape for nature to improve the greenway through Stonington. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun |.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.