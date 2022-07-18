Adolf Tillman of Pawcatuck, Conn., enjoys the sunshine and warm temperatures outside his residence, during the early afternoon on Monday, July 11, 2022. Tillman is enjoying the life of retirement after working for the Town of Stonington for over 30 years. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.