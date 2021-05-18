Annette Born, left, a Stonington Garden Club member, and Priscilla Rouquayrol, COMO education director, help cousins, Alek and Josephine Ljubicic with their plants during the Stonington Community Center (COMO) planting day in partnership with the Stonington Garden Club (SGC) in the COMO Children's Garden on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The COMO and SGC have a 23-year long partnership and host a planting day each year where SGC volunteers team up with our preschoolers to plant veggies and teach preschoolers about gardening and the food they eat. Preschoolers then get to watch the veggies grow before harvesting them to cook in the COMO kitchen over the summer. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
