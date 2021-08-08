Toby Hohenstein, of Noank, smiles as she carries a vase of flowers through the Stonington Village Fair on Saturday. The Stonington Garden Club tent was a popular stop at the event, held at Wadawanuck Green in the borough, especially after the fair was halted due to Covid 19 last year. The 69th annual fair featured artistans and crafters, books, music, food trucks, children's activities and more. Grace White, Special to The Sun
