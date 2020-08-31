The Downtown Mystic Merchants and Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce on Sunday hosted “Floatchella,” a pop-up paddlecraft-only rally on the Mystic River organized to help downtown local businesses, many of whom have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. DJ Mello and I Anbassa & The Word Sound Power Movement performed on a floating stage tethered to land on Gravel Street. All forms of floating paddlecraft participated, lifejackets were required, and motorized vessels were asked to stay clear of the event. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.