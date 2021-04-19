PHOTOS: Flight of the egrets in Paffard Marsh Apr 19, 2021 Apr 19, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 12 Buy Now Great Egrets and Least Egrets have returned to the region like these in Paffard Marsh in Stonington on Monday, April 19, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Great Egrets and Least Egrets have returned to the region like these in Paffard Marsh in Stonington on Monday, April 19, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Great Egrets and Least Egrets have returned to the region like these in Paffard Marsh in Stonington on Monday, April 19, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Great Egrets and Least Egrets have returned to the region like these in Paffard Marsh in Stonington on Monday, April 19, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Great Egrets and Least Egrets have returned to the region like these in Paffard Marsh in Stonington on Monday, April 19, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Great Egrets and Least Egrets have returned to the region like these in Paffard Marsh in Stonington on Monday, April 19, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Great Egrets and Least Egrets have returned to the region like these in Paffard Marsh in Stonington on Monday, April 19, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Great Egrets and Least Egrets have returned to the region like these in Paffard Marsh in Stonington on Monday, April 19, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Great Egrets and Least Egrets have returned to the region like these in Paffard Marsh in Stonington on Monday, April 19, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Great Egrets and Least Egrets have returned to the region like these in Paffard Marsh in Stonington on Monday, April 19, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Great Egrets and Least Egrets have returned to the region like these in Paffard Marsh in Stonington on Monday, April 19, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Great Egrets and Least Egrets have returned to the region like these in Paffard Marsh in Stonington on Monday, April 19, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News PHOTOS: The beginning of boating season in Watch Hill Number of new cases continues downward trend in southeastern Connecticut Council sets public hearing on proposed $95M Westerly budget Connecticut to lift most mandates on businesses, outdoor events PHOTOS: Flight of the egrets in Paffard Marsh Companies, unions offering COVID-19 vaccines to employees Rhode Island expands vaccine eligibility to those 16 and older Police logs: Monday, April 19, 2021 View More
