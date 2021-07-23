Joe Gilbert, owner of a fleet of trawlers that includes the Furious, Regulus and Invictus, works on decorating the trawler Furious, at Stonington Town Dock for the 68th Blessing of the Fleet that will take place on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The program will open with the annual Fishermen’s Mass led by Norwich Diocese Bishop Michael R. Cote and the Rev. Dennis Perkins, followed by a Blessing of the Boats at the Stonington Town Dock at 11:30 a.m. The annual ceremony will also include a laying of wreaths at the fishermen’s memorial, followed by the laying of a broken anchor at sea in memory of all those who have died or were lost at sea over the years.Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
