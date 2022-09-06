Members of the Stonington Police Department were on hand Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022 to greet students as they return for the first day of classes at the West Vine Street Elementary School in Pawcatuck. In the foreground left is Stonington Police Sergeant Theresa Hersh, a fifteen-year member of the force. . | Jackie Turner, Special to The Sun
