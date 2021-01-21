Pawcatuck Fire Department firefighters responded to a hazardous incident Thursday afternoon, January 21, 2021, at the General Dynamics (former Harris Graphics building) on Mechanic Street in Pawcatuck. A large silver container was continually hosed with water after it was determined to be leaking. The whole building was completely evacuated during the incident and portion of the street was closed. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
