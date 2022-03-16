Dylan Perry, a crew member aboard the Mayflower II, paints the starboard side railing of the 17’th-century, full-scale replica tall ship, the Mayflower II, while dry docked at the Henry B. DuPont Preservation Shipyard portion of Mystic Seaport Museum, in Mystic Conn., Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Dylan is the son of the ship’s captain, Whit Perry. The ship was originally constructed In 1955-57 in Brigham, England, and presented to the U.S. for it’s role in World War II, and at the seaport for for routine maintenance. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.