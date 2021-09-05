The procession of the Divine Holy Ghost, part of the Portuguese Holy Ghost Society’s annual celebration of the Holy Spirit and Third Person of the Trinity, arrives for morning Mass at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church on Sunday morning, September 5, 2021 in Stonington Borough. | Jackie Turner, Special to The Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.