top story PHOTOS: Dusting of the Fleet Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Buy Now Fishing boats, some still sporting cloaks of snow, sit tied up at Stonington Town Dock on Monday, December 12, 2022. Buy Now Fishing boats, some still sporting cloaks of snow, sit tied up at Stonington Town Dock on Monday, December 12, 2022. Buy Now Fishing boats, some still sporting cloaks of snow, sit tied up at Stonington Town Dock on Monday, December 12, 2022. Buy Now Fishing boats, some still sporting cloaks of snow, sit tied up at Stonington Town Dock on Monday, December 12, 2022. Buy Now Fishing boats, some still sporting cloaks of snow, sit tied up at Stonington Town Dock on Monday, December 12, 2022. Buy Now Fishing boats, some still sporting cloaks of snow, sit tied up at Stonington Town Dock on Monday, December 12, 2022. Buy Now Fishing boats, some still sporting cloaks of snow, sit tied up at Stonington Town Dock on Monday, December 12, 2022. Buy Now Fishing boats, some still sporting cloaks of snow, sit tied up at Stonington Town Dock on Monday, December 12, 2022. Buy Now Fishing boats, some still sporting cloaks of snow, sit tied up at Stonington Town Dock on Monday, December 12, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News PHOTOS: Dusting of the Fleet Westerly council resolution 'sets tone' by supporting CRMC's role in right-of-way dispute Charlestown clam shack's liquor license renewed after spirited discussion A decade after Sandy Hook, grief remains but hope grows PHOTO: Squirrel hopping a fence Charlestown man, 55, killed after motorcycle hits guardrail on I-95 Police logs: Tuesday, December 13, 2022 Students turn to TikTok to fill gaps in school lessons View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.