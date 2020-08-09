Al Mayo, right, of Gales Ferry, and Wayne Rawls, center, of New London, both with SECT We Will Not Stand Down, were on hand at the commuter lot at the junction of Route 2 and 78, the site of a America Backs the Blue rally with controversial ex- New Hampshire radio host Dianna Ploss in support of police and President Trump and a counter BLM/SECT We Will Not Stand Down protest calling for the end of racism and police reforms on Sunday, August 9, 2020. The dueling protests were basically peaceful with some intermingling between groups. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.