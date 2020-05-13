top story PHOTOS: Ducks on a pond on a beautiful day in Mystic May 13, 2020 May 13, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Buy Now A pair of Canada Geese with their gaggle of goslings navigate the waters and feed on a small pond in Mystic on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A pair of Canada Geese with their gaggle of goslings navigate the waters and feed on a small pond in Mystic on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A pair of Canada Geese with their gaggle of goslings navigate the waters and feed on a small pond in Mystic on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A pair of Canada Geese with their gaggle of goslings navigate the waters and feed on a small pond in Mystic on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A pair of Canada Geese with their gaggle of goslings navigate the waters and feed on a small pond in Mystic on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A pair of Canada Geese with their gaggle of goslings navigate the waters and feed on a small pond in Mystic on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A pair of Canada Geese with their gaggle of goslings navigate the waters and feed on a small pond in Mystic on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A pair of Canada Geese with their gaggle of goslings navigate the waters and feed on a small pond in Mystic on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News PHOTOS: Ducks on a pond on a beautiful day in Mystic Westerly teachers asked to forgo pay hikes in bid to close schools budget gap Charlestown Town Council adopts budget after lengthy debate Stonington, North Stonington looking for public input to help towns hit the ground running for economic restart Mystic Seaport Museum to open Memorial Day, minus events and exhibits ... for now Rhode Island to distribute masks, cleaning supplies to businesses to help with recovery Officials: Only 11 applicants for Stonington tax relief program so far Connecticut prison ordered to speed up inmate releases View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.