The nesting osprey pair on the Mystic River has managed to successfully raise two healthy offspring on Friday, July 16, 2021. The pair started with three hatchlings but one was lost despite the constant feeding demands and the occasional need to their nest from other ospreys in the area. The two remaining fledges have trying out their wings while on nest and should be ready to fly in a week or two. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(1) comment
Stunning
