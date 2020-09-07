PHOTOS: Dew drops make for shimmering tall grasses Sep 7, 2020 Sep 7, 2020 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Ornamental grasses shimmer with dew drops in a Stonington garden on Friday morning, September 4, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Ornamental grasses shimmer with dew drops in a Stonington garden on Friday morning, September 4, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Ornamental grasses shimmer with dew drops in a Stonington garden on Friday morning, September 4, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Ornamental grasses shimmer with dew drops in a Stonington garden on Friday morning, September 4, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Focused on fun: Stonington slowly reintroducing recreation programs in community URI researchers track groundwater discharges into salt ponds URI promises to get tough with students breaking virus protocols They can dig it: New England clammers press through pandemic PHOTOS: Dew drops make for shimmering tall grasses Carcass of dead minke whale washes up on Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett Homeschooling workshop for parents to be hosted by Westerly Library Wakefield and Newport courthouses to reopen View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.