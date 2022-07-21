Matt Maderia works on stringing together skate for his lobster pots under a bait tent next to his boat, the Lobstah Kingz at the Stonington Town Dock on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Maderia works full time as a crane operator at Electric Boat and three days a week, he lobsters, setting about 200 traps southeast of Fishers Island. He markets his business on Facebook, Instagram and his website and sells to local markets as well as a group of private customers. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
