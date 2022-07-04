Jacob Bates, 15, of the Borough, a member of the 8th Connecticut Regiment, takes a drink from his canteen beside his father, Scott, following the annual Independence Day Parade in Stonington Borough on on Monday, July 4, 2022. The parade is hosted by the Stonington Historical Society and sponsored by Dime Bank and the Borough of Stonington. The parade began at the southwest corner of Wadawanuck Square and proceeded through the borough to Cannon Square and then back to Wadawanuck Square where a reading of the Declaration of Independence took place. Candace Sanford, a dedicated volunteer at multiple organizations in Stonington including the Stonington Historical Society and the Stonington Garden Club, served as Grand Marshall. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
