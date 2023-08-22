Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz chats with Christopher Freeman, Vice President of Advancement at the Seaport, following her tour with other state and local officials on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, to promote Connecticut Summer at the Mystic Seaport. Among the officials accompanying Bysiewicz were Joseph Carvalho, Senior Advisor to Lt Gov., , Groton Mayor Juan Melendez, State Senator Heather Somers, State Representative Aundré Bumgardner, Anthony Anthony, Chief Marketing Officer, CT Office of Tourism, Elizabeth Shapiro, Director of Arts, Preservation and Museums, CT Office of Arts and State Historic Preservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.