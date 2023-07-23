The Hawk, out of Annapolis, MD, was on display during the Mystic Seaport’s annual Antique & Classic Boat Rendezvous, a display of high-quality antique and classic vessels including cruisers, sailboats, and runabouts on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Around 25 classic vessels created a colorful gathering along the Museum’s waterfront all day. In addition to the Classic Boat Rendezvous, visitors were treated to the 5th Annual Woodies at Mystic Seaport Meet was also held on the village green as part of the 6th Annual National Woodie Club Meet with fifty or more Woodies of different makes and vintages on display throughout the day on the green. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
