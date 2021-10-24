Artist Victoria Scala Schwartz , left, of Stonington, uses a hair dryer to speed up the paint drying time while painting the body of model Makayla Main of Stonington during Fusion, a celebration of the visual, culinary and performing arts, returns to the Stonington's Velvet Mill Studios Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Stonington Borough. The event is sponsored by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, and features the fine works of Velvet Mill artists — many of whom will open their studios and be there to welcome guests — culinary creations of regional restaurants, a wine and beer tasting, live music, and its colorful signature, attraction tasteful body painting. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, and features the fine works of Velvet Mill artists — many of whom will open their studios and be there to welcome guests — culinary creations of regional restaurants, a wine and beer tasting, live music, and its colorful signature, attraction tasteful body painting. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.