Visitors climb aboard the Mystic Seaport’s 1841 whaleship Charles W. Morgan for close up look at the Museum’s waterfront Henry B. DuPont Preservation Shipyard shipyard on Thursday, August 5, 2021.The Morgan was hauled out of the water on the yard’s synchronized shiplift and moved onto dry land so the Museum’s shipwrights can access the hull for work. The Museum hauls the ship approximately every 3 years for inspection, maintenance such as painting and caulking, and repairs as needed. The ship should be out of the water for about a month and will remain open to the public to go on board during much of that time. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
