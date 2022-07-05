Richard Wyman, conducts the Noank-Mystic Community Band, as they perform during the 25th annual Summer Sounds concert series on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The 10-week concert series is held on Tuesday evenings at 7 PM from June 7 to August 9, at Mystic River Park,in Mystic.The series features a different area community musical organization each week. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
