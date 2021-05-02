Charlie Watts, left, Eloise Horton, Liam Wood, (blocked), Beau Heyniger were among the preschoolers who gathered outside the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center to plant a tree for Arbor Day on Friday, April 30, 2021, with assistance from volunteers at Dominion Energy and the Nature Center. The children are enrolled in Dominion Energy’s environmental education program, Project Plant It!, which gives each participating child a free tree seedling and a free packet of wildflower seeds designed to attract bees and other pollinators. The program began in Spring 2007, making Spring 2021 the 15th observance of this award-winning program. From 2007-2021, Dominion Energy has distributed more than 730,000 free planting materials [combination of trees and wildflower seeds] through Project Plant It!, which is offered in all areas served by Dominion Energy. The pollinator feature was added for the first time in 2021 to celebrate the milestone 15th implementation of Project Plant It! This year, Arbor Day is Friday, April 30 and National Wildflower Week is May 3-7. The website, www.projectplantit.com, includes educational resources and lesson plans about trees and pollinators. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
