Christopher Kepple, Director of Development for the Mystic&Noank Library, sets up display on the library’s book bike in front of the Mystic Museum of Art on Thursday, August 26, 2021, The environmentally friendly mobile is staffed by a member of the Library’s staff and is stocked with free books for children and adults., It also provides information on library services and upcoming events and people will also be able to sign up for library cards. The book bike will be set up at various scheduled public destinations in August, September and October and also make occasional neighborhood visits sharing the joys of a satellite library with individuals and families in Stonington and Groton. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
