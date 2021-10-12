PHOTO: Slim pickings for feeding butterflies Oct 12, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A pair of Skipper butterflies search a dead flower blossom for nectar in a Stonington garden on Monday, September 20, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News PHOTOS: Unloading the day's catch from the Susan C Stonington Superintendent of Schools Van Riley resigns Westerly School Building Subcommittee seeks more input from School Committee Alexander Hamilton letter at center of legal fight returned Report: Offshore wind supply chain worth $109B over 10 years PHOTO: Slim pickings for feeding butterflies Police Logs: Tuesday, October 12, 2021 Biden to visit UConn for dedication of Dodd Center View More
