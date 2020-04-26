PHOTO: Skating away from the Stonington Town Dock Apr 26, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A young man skateboards away from Stonington Town Dock on Saturday, April 25, 2020, carrying a pair of oars. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Keeping tabs on Quonnie: Maintenance work continues on salt marsh Shoreline robotics teams ponder what could have been at cancelled World Competition State launches campaign to warn against Lyme disease uptick Nursing homes being used as recovery centers to combat spread of virus Rhode Island officials tell state residents that ‘it’s OK to not be OK’ Stonington, North Stonington to host community discussion on COVID-19 Rhode Island, Connecticut join 21-agency effort targeting price gouging of PPEs PHOTO: Skating away from the Stonington Town Dock View More
