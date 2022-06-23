The Schooner Alvei, docked in Mystic, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, after returning home from a voyage of destinations including Auckland, New Zealand, Easter Island, the Galápagos Islands, Panama Canal, Honduras, and the Bahamas. The ship, with Captain Geoffrey Jones of Mystic, will be based in Mystic for the summer months and used for the New England sailing season. Alvei is an instructional vessel and provides a hands-on, authentic learning experience and lifestyle. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun