Curtis DeBolt of North Stonington, receives a smooch from “Cereza”, his 8-year-old female Labrador retriever, in Mystic River Park in downtown Mystic, on Tuesday, Aug.16, 2022. DeBolt, owner of DeBolt Painting, enjoyed lunch with one of his employees, Jennifer Michaels, right, of Oakdale, Conn., | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun.