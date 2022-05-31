STONINGTON — Standing in front of Phoenix Dining and Entertainment, owner Richard Mann pointed to the front and southern portions of the parking lot as he detailed visions to transform the nightclub into a housing complex for retirees and older professionals.
With an aging concrete facade set back from Liberty Street, Mann said he sees a far more viable future for the property in renovating the existing facility to serve as a central residential community center surrounded to the west, south and east by 140 units of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in a community catered to the “empty nesters” — those over the age 55 who are seeking to ditch the homeowner hassles for a simpler, more all-inclusive lifestyle.
In fact, if the concept should gain approval for development, then “The Empty Nest” will soon replace the trademark Phoenix symbols present on the front of the building today.
“What I see is a place filled with people who lived and worked in the community, those who no longer have children to care for and don’t want the binders of home ownership,” Mann said as he shared his visions during a walk-through of the facility on Wednesday afternoon. “I see this as a way for them to sell their houses to younger generations and new families, but remain an active member of the community.”
If everything comes together as he plans, Mann said he hopes it will eventually be a complex where people can spend the entirety of their retirement lives.
Nothing is set in stone, however, and Mann is the first to admit that there’s still a lot of work to be done, designs to be made, zoning approvals to gain and more. He said he’s looking forward to sorting it all out to make his vision a reality, however.
Mann’s plans first came to light earlier this month after he went before the town’s Economic Development Commission to seek support for the proposal, which would involve significant work at the 4.5-acre Liberty Street site. The plan is only now in preliminary discussion phases going on between his team and town staff, Mann said, and will still need to be “fully hashed out” and brought before the Planning and Zoning Commission for formal approval.
He is currently working with Paul Azzinaro of Westerly-based Azzinaro Larson Architects Inc.; engineer Sergio Cherenzia of the Pawcatuck-based Cherenzia Companies; and attorneys Paul Kuhen and Harry Heller.
It has not yet been determined whether the complex would include any units that would be defined as affordable housing, he said, but the goal isn’t necessarily to have any low-income units. Instead the sole focus is providing a balanced community to provide for over-55 residents who would prefer to maintain a more active and independent lifestyle.
“I don’t want there to be any misconception that this is going to be a nursing home or assisted-living community or anything like that. This is designed for those who want to maintain an active lifestyle,” he said.
In addition to the renovations for the existing nightclub, which would be used to provide meals, entertainment, a gym, classes and other services, the site would provide a separate satellite barber and visiting nurse facility to provide greater access to services without residents needing to leave campus.
The plans would involve maintaining the protected forestland to the east of the property and would also provide natural walking trails to expand the recreational opportunities for residents, he said.
Rents would likely range from $2,175 to $3,200 a month, which includes meals, he said. Those are also currently subject to vary.
“We are still looking at all our options, so there is a lot that could still change just yet,” Mann said while providing a walk-through of the facility. “We could make it one continuous building, consider multiple buildings … whatever the town would want us to consider, really.”
Economic Development Commission members largely expressed support earlier this month, although Mann had received a mix of reactions when presenting the concept before the commission. Member Kevin Bowdler praised the project as one that would potentially improve housing stock for both retirees and younger families, as well as finding an innovative long-term use for the site.
Member Jim Lathrop, however, expressed concerns including the fact that the plan as presented would meet the current zoning regulations.
Mann has said he intends to seek approval to classify the zone as a “congregate living zone.” Such zones may be designated if buildings contain sleeping units where 16 or fewer non-transient residents share a bathroom, kitchen facilities, or both. The shared meals would help the facility to qualify under the established regulations, he said.
For the property, the change would mark the latest redevelopment over the past three decades. The property is best known locally as the former Rosalini’s, a popular nightclub in the 1970s and '80s before closing in the 1990s. After residents rallied to stop a strip club from opening there, it briefly was renovated as a sports bar before serving as Fuji Gardens until 2014, and finally reopening in 2019 prior to the pandemic as Phoenix.
