STONINGTON — Over the past several months as he has discussed ideas with patrons and community residents on what to do with his property, Phoenix Dining and Entertainment owner Richard Mann said it has become clear that the town is struggling with a significant shortage of affordable housing options — and he worries other proposals now before the town will do little to provide any actual solutions.
That is exactly why Mann is now challenging the town and its residents to tell him what it is they want and provide their own ideas for a viable, long-term solution to housing needs in both Stonington and Pawcatuck. If a sustainable idea is put forth, he said he is already committed to converting his business as needed to offer the solution.
Mann confirmed Monday that he has hired New London-based Attorney Robert A. Avena, who also serves as North Stonington Town Attorney, to oversee discussions with officials regarding housing needs and to help facilitate development of a proposal that would serve as the best solution for the community as a whole.
“With all the debate over the impact of trying to squeeze so many units in at the end of Coggswell Street in Pawcatuck, I took a drive down there and I just don’t know where they see putting those in. There’s a reason people aren’t happy,” he said. “I am hoping by doing it this way, we can get feedback and build a plan that will be beneficial for the community.”
Over the weekend, Mann had posted to the Pawcatuck Community Forum asking residents to share their thoughts on how to develop his property. In a post to the Facebook forum, he said he focused not necessarily on affordable housing as the legal definition states, but rather address “a shortage of quality housing that is reasonably priced.”
It isn’t a new concept for Mann, who publicly discussed plans in May to develop a 55-plus active living community before he said feedback led him to believe that perhaps some other form of quality housing would be better suited to meet the town’s needs.
In fact, he said he is not sold on whether his nightclub would remain open, be used as a form of community center or atrium for a residential complex, or be torn down to make room for even more housing. The size and scope of such a project would also be dependent on what the town and its people want.
“Obviously there has to be a certain level of cost to maintain sustainability and assure the complex can continue to operate with financial independence, but it’s really not about making money for me at this point in my career,” Mann said. “I want to do something that will be good for the community, and that can provide an alternative to an unpopular proposal downtown.”
Earlier this month, representatives of WinnCompanies returned to the town with a proposal calling for the development of a 70-unit apartment complex with a garage at the 1.9 acre site of the former Campbell Grain.
The new proposal eliminates a dozen apartments and maintains 91 parking spaces on site that were previously approved in a 2021 proposal that included a local tax break that was rejected at referendum.
Unlike the previous affordable housing complex, which sought to provide units for workers at downtown businesses, WinnCompanies said the new plan calls for residents to be restricted to senior housing for residents ages 55 and older and would include tenants from a mix of incomes. All apartments would be either one- or two-bedroom units.
“We listened to the community’s concerns and reimagined the project based on what we heard. This proposal supports a community need for senior housing,” said WinnDevelopment Project Director Matthew Robayna in an interview last week. “We have changed what we are realistically able to change based on community feedback, while still putting forward a proposal that we’re proud of and that is economically viable.”
Following rejection of the proposed tax agreement for the larger development last year, Mann said he had reached out to WinnCompanies and asked if they would consider a partnership to relocate the plan from Campbell Grain to his property along Route 2.
Those discussions, despite efforts by Avena, never amounted to much and it became clear that to do what the town wanted, he would have to provide an alternative to the current housing along South Broad Street and proposal downtown that has left people in Pawcatuck angry and feeling unheard.
Mann’s property is 4.5 acres, although there are restrictions due to the topography, and utilities are already available to serve a complex. He said the location, which is less than a mile from downtown Pawcatuck and within a short distance of major roads including Route 1, Route 2 and Interstate 95, makes it a perfect site and the development wouldn’t infringe on any neighbors.
He said he could easily continue to operate the Phoenix, which has a capacity of over 300 people and has found success again in recent months with some weekend crowds as people throughout the region continue to put COVID-19 behind them.
In the meantime, he said he’ll deal with the occasional Internet troublemaker to open discussions and figure out what’s best for the community. He said he has a lot of questions, and he is encouraging residents to be an active part of discussions.
“What do you think would be best for our town and its people? If you were to live there, would you prefer to keep the Phoenix as an onsite restaurant and entertainment venue for the residents? Or should I convert the Phoenix to a community center with a gym or other facilities, or should I tear it down to maximize the amount of land available to build housing?” he asked.
No matter what happens, he said Monday that he hopes the end result will be a solution and project that the whole town can be proud of.
“I think we have a spot here where we can come together and do something special as a community,” he said.
