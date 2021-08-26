STONINGTON — Residents concerned about a tax abatement passed for a proposed development at the Campbell Grain property during a town meeting earlier this month have collected enough verified signatures to force a referendum.
Town officials confirmed Wednesday that Pawcatuck resident Tracy Swain delivered a petition on Monday containing 326 signatures to Town Clerk Cynthia Ladwig. Officials said Ladwig had already certified 236 of the signatures as of late Tuesday, more than the 200 necessary in order to force a referendum. Under the town charter, the certification process will continue for every signature and others may still be verified, but the need for a referendum has been confirmed.
"We knew this was a possibility, it is something that has been part of our town charter for a long time," First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said. "This is a right that town residents have and we need to be supportive of that."
Chesebrough said a tentative date of Oct. 5 has been identified to hold the referendum, although specific details and polling locations have not yet been determined. The town could consider reducing hours or using three polling locations instead of five to help reduce costs, but Chesebrough said no decision has been made.
Staff said this is the first time they can recall the town needing to hold a referendum on a matter that had been approved during town meeting.
The Stonington Town Charter requires that once a petition is received objecting to the results of a town meeting and signatures verified, the town must hold a referendum no sooner than 20 days after submission and no later than 45 days after. To meet this requirement, Chesebrough said the town will need to hold the referendum prior to the November elections — a requirement that has been a point of contention for Swain and others, who sought higher turnout by tying it to the regular election.
"Due to the town charter, this is the only outlet at this point in the process," Chesebrough said, noting that officials are still working with town attorneys to make sure all obligations are met.
The petition comes after those in attendance at a town meeting Aug. 9 voted by a 71-36 margin to approve the tax-abatement plan for Winn Development, a Boston-based firm that has proposed an 82-unit mixed-use complex with a parking garage at the site of the former Campbell Grain property at the end of Coggswell Street in Pawcatuck.
Under the proposed tax-abatement plan, Winn Development would receive a fixed assessment that would save the development company an estimated $690,748 in taxes over a 10-year period. The company would pay $695,000 in taxes to the town during that time.
Swain said Wednesday that she and 13 other residents had collected signatures in the days following the meeting by going door-to-door, and she credited town residents Ben Tamskey and Elise Dessaules-Adcock with aiding in organizing the effort. She said for those involved, the concerns included a small turnout at the town meeting, issues with verifying votes and frustration over a perceived lack of investment by Winn Development on its own project.
"My objection is, among others, the 71 people who voted yes do not represent even 1% of the registered voters in our community," Swain said. "I am not OK with a financial decision this big being decided without more participation."
When it comes to the project itself, both Swain and Tamskey said they do not believe the proposal is effective and questioned why Winn Development would need a tax break given the grants and other funding they are receiving. Both said they want the developer to commit more funds and resources to the project, rather than utilizing public funds in order to turn a profit.
"I believe that a private developer profiting from a project should be paying their own way," Tamskey said. "When you look at the circumstances here, the developer is committing just $1.6 million of their own money on a $32 million project while receiving a tax abatement. That's not right."
During the town meeting, others also expressed concerns regarding the environmental impact of such a project including whether it could lead to flooding or other issues. Swain said that still remains a concern, along with questions regarding who would assume liability in the event that flooding does occur.
Despite some of the concerns expressed by residents, town officials, including all three members of the Board of Selectmen, have endorsed the project. Chesebrough said during the town meeting that there are financial and aesthetic benefits for the town in offering the tax abatement. She said that, if the project fell through, there aren't any other known proposals and the town would generate less than $30,000 in taxes over a 10-year period while allowing the property to remain abandoned.
Without the abatement, Chesebrough and representatives of the developer each said the company would have a difficult time securing a $20 million grant from the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority and Connecticut Department of Housing, which Winn Development said will be necessary in moving the project forward.
Chesebrough said Wednesday that as the referendum goes forward, town staff will do everything they can to make sure the process is followed and residents have an opportunity to vote and voice their opinion on the project.
"There has been a lot of confusion because this is a process that has not happened often, so we are working to make sure we get it right," Chesebrough said.
To grow... or not to grow?
The town will include a second question on the upcoming referendum, providing an opportunity to let residents weigh in on whether they would support retail sales and/or the processing of marijuana in town.
The question comes as Connecticut continues to implement regulations after legislators approved a law earlier this year legalizing recreational marijuana. Certain aspects of possession became legal as of July 1.
Under the new law, cities and towns have discretion to either allow or prohibit cannabis-related businesses within their borders, including regulating use of signs and hours of operation. The law specifically limits the number of shops or facilities by allowing one retailer and one grower for every 25,000 residents. As a result, the town would be eligible for one of each.
If approved, state laws would allow the town to also bill cannabis businesses up to $50,000 for extra police and infrastructure needs and may implement a 3% local sales tax on any marijuana sales.
Some in the community have expressed concerns over the popularity of such a shop, noting that with the geographical location it could lead to a rise in crime, traffic congestion or both.
"This is a topic that people have expressed strong opinions on each way," Chesebrough said. "We want to make sure the residents have the chance to tell us what it is they want or do not want."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.