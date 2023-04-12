STONINGTON — Pawcatuck resident Laura Graham has spent much of the past decade active in town, often finding herself at the podium speaking before various elected boards. She has been a vocal proponent of projects including the South Broad Street sidewalk installation and Mystic Boathouse Park, and has championed environmental oversight in town.
This fall she will look to increase her influence and help more people by making the leap from private citizen to public servant.
Graham, 55, a resident of the Moss Farm neighborhood, is seeking the Democratic nomination as first selectman in the coming election. It will mark a stark change for Graham, a writer, illustrator and founder of Drink with Food, a small business which deals with international sales and distribution management for fine whisky producers.
“I may not have the same (government) experience as others, but I have had the benefit of having a lot of former selectmen and others to help me learn and teach me along the way,” Graham said in a phone interview Wednesday. “I am a good communicator, and with my career I am used to talking with hundreds of people per week. I feel like I have the skills to step in and make a difference.”
Graham, who filed her state Elections Enforcement Commission paperwork with the Town Clerk’s Office on April 4, is the second candidate to announce their intentions to run for first selectmen. Republican Bryan Bentz announced in March that he would be seeking his party’s nomination after he returned to public life last August on the Board of Finance.
Current First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough, who has served two terms since first gaining election as an unaffiliated candidate in 2019, has not made any decisions on whether she will seek reelection. She said that decision wouldn’t be made until after the budget has passed.
A 55-year-old businesswoman and mother of two adult children, Graham was born and raised in the community. She went to elementary school in Old Mystic before her family moved to a home near North Main Street. She is a 1985 graduate of Stonington High School.
While living in Italy following graduation from the Rhode Island School of Design as a European Honors student, she met her husband , Ezio Genovesi, in Assisi, Italy. The two were married in Mystic in 1993 before moving to Rome to raise their children. They purchased a home in Pawcatuck in 2013 and the couple had split time between the U.S. and Italy, although they will both now be in Pawcatuck year-round.
The freedom to remain in one place is part of what allowed her to consider the run for office, and requests from residents she has worked with in the past, including many neighbors, led her to make the decision to seek office — something that had only recently become a consideration.
“I have lived in each part of the community, from the Mystic River to the Pawcatuck River, and that was why I decided to launch the Stonington 'River to River' campaign,” she said.
If elected, Graham said there are several projects already in motion that she would like to see cross the finish line, including the development of Mystic Boathouse Park and the Pawcatuck sidewalk project, the latter of which she was instrumental in circulating a petition for action. She said she would also like to address other unfinished projects such as bringing together officials in both Groton and Stonington in order to fix the bridge in Old Mystic that has been closed for over a decade now.
“It is going to take some political will to get everyone out, and to get all parties together with money at the same time. It’s something that needs to happen though,” Graham said.
Graham said that she would also seek to further enhance government transparency and would seek creative, outside-the-box ways to attract more participation from residents and the general public.
She said what she lacks in government experience she makes up with her other skills learned during the course of her career.
“This job requires a lot of energy; you must work well with many different types of people, even the ones who disagree with you,” Graham said. “You are the face of the town and residents and business owners expect you to be accessible, willing to listen, and understand their concerns and ideas. That’s what I hope to do.”
