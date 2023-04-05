STONINGTON — A 39-year-old Pawcatuck resident has been identified as the man killed in a crash along Interstate 95 South on Tuesday morning.
A Voluntown man suffered minor injuries after he allegedly struck the side of the of the victim’s car as the two approached a construction zone, causing it to roll down an embankment.
Connecticut State Police said early Wednesday that Kevin Dale Hesch, of 31 Croft Court, suffered serious injuries in the crash, which was reported near the Exit 91 on ramp around 9:05 a.m. He was taken by Mystic River Ambulance to Lawrence+Memorial Hospital in New London, where he died as a result of the injuries, the police said.
The driver of the truck, 33-year-old Michael Robert Lachappelle, was taken by Stonington Ambulance to L+M Hospital with minor injuries. He was treated and later released, state police indicated.
State police said the driver of a third involved car, a 51-year-old Virginia woman, and her 47-year-old passenger were both uninjured.
Connecticut State Police and emergency personnel with the Wequetequock and Old Mystic fire departments, along with ambulance personnel, were dispatched to I-95 South around Exit 91 for reports of a crash involving entrapment. The crash caused police to close the highway, diverting traffic at Exit 91 in order to allow for response and cleanup.
A preliminary report through Troop E in Montville, completed following an investigation by members of the C.A.R.S Unit, which specializes in accident reconstruction, determined the crash happened as vehicles were attempting to merge to comply with a lane closure as a result of scheduled construction.
“(Lachappelle) struck (Hesch) in the travel lane,” the report said. “(Hesch) went into the rope guardrail and down an embankment into the center median.”
Following the first collision, when Lachappelle’s Toyota Tundra struck the Volvo S-60 driven by Hesch, state police said Lachappelle crashed into a Toyota Sienna before spinning and traveling down the embankment as well.
For drivers in the region, the morning crash caused considerable delays. A second incident mid-day, downed wires along Route 1 in Quiambaug, had forced Stonington police and fire officials to close the roadway in the area of Lords Hill Road for repairs, leaving Route 1 unavailable for detours.
State police said no charges have been filed.
The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to Troop E in Montville at 860-848-6500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.