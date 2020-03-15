STONINGTON — Patrick Kirker of Pawcatuck, a 45-year-old teacher, musician and photographer, just might have the luck of the Irish on his side.
A ninth-grade English teacher at Norwich Free Academy who was honored as Teacher of the Year in 2014-15, Kirker says he feels lucky to be able to combine all his passions — the ocean, his job, playing guitar, singing, writing music, being with family and friends and taking photographs of the ocean — in one big, happy life.
“I consider myself very fortunate,” said Kirker, who writes and plays music for his duo with Tom Foley, called The Midnight Irish, plays with the band, Konfin’d, and makes regular visits to Napatree Point and the other beaches of Westerly.
“I’ve always had an affinity for the ocean,” said the Fairfield University graduate, who spent every summer of his youth swimming in the waters in front of his father’s oceanfront home in Misquamicut, once known for its Irish-themed decorations, which included a rainbow with a pot of gold and a leprechaun. “Some of my earliest memories are of the water.”
Kirker can now add businessman to his list of passions.
About a year ago, Kirker and Phil Michalowski, his best friend of 30-plus years, took the bold leap of creating a business with an ocean theme and a philanthropic bent.
The business, called Ocean Vine, oceanvine.com is a web-based endeavor that sells Kirker’s ocean-themed photography and donates five percent of all proceeds to charitable organizations that “strive to keep our oceans vibrant and clean.”
Kirker and Michalowski have partnered with a number of area non-profits, including the Stonington-based New England Science & Sailing Foundation. Last summer they traveled to Westport, Connecticut, for the 2019 Atlantic Nationals Sailing competition, where Kirker captured dozens of shots of boats under sail.
Michalowski, an annuities professional for Mass Mutual, shares Kirker’s passion for the ocean and for giving back to organizations that support the protection and the appreciation of the ocean. A New London native, Michalowski grew up across the street from the Thames Valley Yacht Club and has been sailing and swimming most of his life.
“I spent my childhood on a boat,” said Michalowski. “Water and sailing are in my DNA.”
As soon as the two met as freshman at St. Bernard School, a Roman Catholic high school in Uncasville, they became fast friends. Michalowski spent many a summer’s day by the ocean in Misquamicut with Kirker and their group of pals when he wasn’t sailing the waters of the Thames River and Long Island Sound.
Kirker’s photos have always had a certain “wow” factor, said Michalowski who lives in Glastonbury with his wife, Kristen, and two children; 13-year-old Hannah and 10-year-old Andrew.
When people began buying his friend’s photos, Michalowski suggested Kirker put together a business plan, then ultimately provided the start-up funds.
“Our skills sets are well-matched,” said Michalowski. “I have the business skills and Pat is the artist.”
“We’re creating a brand,” said Kirker, “best friends creating a company that gives back.”
“It’s been a great learning experience,” said Michalowski. “We both have full-time jobs so it’s been slow but steady and here we are almost a year later ... but it’s been a fun endeavor.”
Kirker’s photos also caught the eye of Dave Drown, the owner of Art-Print Studio at the Velvet Mill in Stonington, where many of Kirker’s photos are currently on display.
“There are three things about Pat,” said Drown, who makes photographs ready to hang by fashioning wooden bars and stretching photos on canvas. “He’s got an excellent eye, he is passionate about his work and he’s a really likable guy.”
On Saturday afternoon, Kirker traveled to the Velvet Mill to hang one of his pieces in Drown’s gallery, a shot from last summer’s Atlantic Nationals sailing race called “Wind & Water.”
Drown said he’s enjoyed the partnership with Kirker and Ocean Vine and helping to “get him going.”
“It’s grown in leaps and bounds,” Drown said of Ocean Vine. “Pat’s photography speaks for itself.”
John Bellone, of Westerly, who owns The Hotel Maria in Misquamicut, purchased several of Kirker’s pieces to hang in the four Seascape Suites: the Block Island Sound Suite, the Winnapaug Pond Suite, the State Beach Pavillion Suite and the Watch Hill Lighthouse Suite.
“I needed art work to go with the themes,” said Bellone, “and I knew that Pat has lots of beautiful photographs of the ocean and rolling waves.”
Plus, “Pat worked for us at Maria’s as a busboy when he was young,” added Bellone with a laugh. “He’s a great guy.”
Kirker’s photos are also on display at Loveridge Place in Pawcatuck, a small bakery and cafe located in the former Whistle Stop Cafe on Palmer Street owned by Carla Genusso.
“It’s only four blocks up the road from me,” said Kirker, a regular Loveridge customer. “Carla is keen on promoting local people and businesses.”
“We have such a fantastic community,” said Kirker who lived in Westerly for a number of years before buying his Pawcatuck home. “We are so luck to call this beautiful place home.”
Kirker’s creativity began to blossom about a decade ago said his sister Kara Kirker, a Westerly resident, and the mother of Patrick’s four nieces; Kelsey, Kailynn, McKenzie and Reilly Gabrielle.
“I feel like Pat has a gift,” said Kara, a clinical psychologist with a private practice. “He has the ability to capture the essence ... the pure beauty.”
Many of her brother’s pieces “just catch your breath,” she added. “They make you stop and say ‘wow.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.