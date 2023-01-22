STONINGTON — Adjacent to the Dairy Queen in Pawcatuck, a weatherbeaten gingerbread cottage at 24 Liberty Street sits vacant. On warm summer days, as people enjoy their ice cream treats, some turn their attention to the house’s beautiful scrollwork over the front porch and the gingerbread trim decorating the eaves along the front and side gables of the house. Some wonder aloud about the history of the home and the story of how such a proud structure fell into its current state of disrepair.
The architecture of the house might best be described as Carpenter Gothic cottage, a style popular from the mid- to late-1800s up to the Victorian era, said John Walsh, an architect with Architectural Design LLC, a Westerly-based firm with expertise in historic renovation and restorations.
“The general style exhibits features of the Carpenter Gothic or Italianate style cottages popularized by Andrew Jackson Downing’s pattern books,” with some alterations, said Jen Scofield, National Register and architectural survey coordinator at the state Historic Preservation Office in Hartford.
“It’s definitely a unique property,” Walsh said, citing the “chamfered, or eased, edges” of the porch columns, the decorative touches added to the gable rakes above, and the porch scrollwork. “You can clearly see the detail of the cornice above the central window of the porch.” As for the scrollwork, he said, “It’s a bit flamboyant for such a simple cottage and most definitely makes a statement.”
The porch foyer and back sections of the house appear to have been added at a later time.
The home had an auspicious start. It was built around 1855 by Edwin M. Crumb, a carpenter by trade, said Chelsea Mitchell, director of the R.W. Woolworth Library at the Stonington Historical Society. Crumb was also a direct descendant of Daniel Crumb, one of Westerly’s earliest settlers, according to Nina Wright, special collections and research librarian at the Westerly Library.
Unfortunately, Crumb didn’t get to enjoy his home for long: His first wife died in 1857, just two years after he built the home. He then remarried, only to lose his second wife in 1871, Mitchell said.
Crumb then sold the house to Robert Wooburn, a sign and house painter. His son, Charles, inherited the property from him in 1920, and eventually bequeathed the house to his daughter, Bessie Card. Card worked in a local grocery store and as a clerk at a local cotton mill before running a package store on West Broad Street, where Hoof’s Restaurant now stands. In 1954 the Dairy Queen opened in the lot next door to her home.
When Card died in 1972, the property passed to Barbara Wharrie, who sold it two years later to Gerald Collins, who lost it in foreclosure. Richard Sutherland, a CPA, then purchased the property, and operated his accounting business there.
By this time, the property had three apartments in it, including Sutherland’s office. In 1985, another small house, located where the Charter Oak Credit Union now stands, was moved behind 24 Liberty Street and put into service as an additional rental property.
Sutherland owned several other multifamily properties in the area, including the old White Rock Inn in Westerly, said his niece, Karen Hanson, who worked for her uncle during her high school years. He was a generous man who would do people’s taxes at a deeply discounted rate —and he was always working.
“He spent every day into the evening, almost every weekend and holiday, at his office,” Hanson said.
“At that time the house was in good condition,” Hanson said. But as time went by, Sutherland's attention to maintenance started to slip.
“He didn’t replace the roof when he should have. He let his properties go for some reason,” she said.
By the time Sutherland died, suddenly, in 2012, the roof at 24 Liberty Street was already leaking. The property eventually passed through probate to Hanson’s mother, June Rathbun.
“She wanted to bring the building back to life,” Hanson said, but she passed away just six months later. In 2015, the family sold the property to 24-26 Liberty Street, an LLC owned by Jim Lathrop, who also owns Best Energy on Mechanic Street. The house has sat empty ever since.
While the house remains in poor condition it is salvageable, Lathrop says. It needs paint, sections of the porches are in disrepair, and a large hole can be seen in the roof of the ell extension in the back of the house. Fortunately, most of the ornate detail that has embellished the home for more than 150 years remains intact.
Lathrop said since buying the property he has gutted the interior due to its poor condition. Financing for much-needed renovations has been a challenge due to the condition of the property, he said, and renovation money for historic homes isn’t available because the property is not within a historic district, nor is it listed in the State of Connecticut’s historic register.
For now, Lathrop said, “We are taking measures to protect the house this winter.” Eventually, he wants to renovate the building, transforming it into a four-unit rental.
“Our intent is to restore the building's facade to the original detail, keeping window construction and trim detail faithful to the original design,” he said.
