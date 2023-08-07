STONINGTON — A Waterford-based developer is seeking to revive a former gas station and convenience store at a South Broad Street property that was once home to a small “mom and pop” location decades ago — but first, ownership will need to convince members of the Planning and Zoning Commission that it will not negatively impact traffic or pedestrian safety.
In the court of public opinion, Jannat LLC and Principal Ahmed Choudry will also need to convince neighbors that there is a need.
Residents and neighbors of the property, located at 54 S. Broad St. in Pawcatuck, expressed concerns regarding traffic flow, pedestrian safety and general impact of installing a gas station at the site. Some neighbors, including Charles Caldwell of 50 S. Broad St., questioned whether there was a need, adding that he anticipated the construction would also create problems with drainage and impact nearby wetlands.
“We don’t need another gas station, there’s one right next door,” he said during a public hearing last week before the Planning and Zoning Commission.
No decisions were made at Tuesday’s hearing. The hearing was continued to the commission’s first meeting in September.
In the first hearing before the Stonington Planning and Zoning Commission last week, representatives of Jannat LLC presented plans that would transform the small former gas station into a more robust site, complete with two 15,000 gallon fuel tanks, three separate pump bays and a 3,300-square-foot convenience store with 17 parking spaces.
According to plans provided to the commission, the development would include limiting turns so that the business would be limited to those traveling eastbound along Route 1. To gain compliance, the company has proposed posting “No Left Turn” signs at either side of the exit.
Stonington GIS records show that the 0.83-acre property was first purchased by Jannat LLC in 2021, having previously been owned by PMIG Properties LLC for three years.
The building itself has sat vacant for years, having previously been rented out as an office space to Coastal Roofing. Prior to that, the site served as a small, one-pump gas station and small “mom and pop” repair shop.
Caldwell and other residents have opposed the proposal, however, stating that the impact would be widespread. The plan has also been objected to by Chucky’s Food Store, a gas station and convenience store located just a few doors down, which argued in court appeals filed in 2021 and 2023 that the proposed convenience store would be much larger than the existing building, as well as closer to the wetlands.
When there is heavy rain, neighbors said water rushes across the property before feeding into the wetlands, creating concerns over pollution and flooding.
The owner of Chucky’s Food Store, Aldin Associates appealed the wetlands commission approvals in 2021 and 2023, with appeals pending in Appellate Court and Superior Court.
Residents have also argued against the need, noting that not only is there a gas station available just 500 feet away, but that another convenience store had only recently opened, Wild Side Market just west of Spruce Meadows, and a second in the nearby plaza, Honey Plus, began serving customers only a few years ago.
The public hearing is expected to resume during the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting currently scheduled for Sept. 5.
