STONINGTON — As the seven students on the Stonington High School stage stood before an enormous wooden castle and belted out the lyrics "I'm going fishing for a mate," senior Sydney Champagne strolled into the auditorium with a flourish.
"I'm Queen Aggravain," said Champagne with a smile and a bit of a bow. "I love to be dramatic and loud and funny. It's super fun to play a person who's kind of like me."
Champagne, 17, and the rest of the students — all members of the Stonington High School Drama program — were in rehearsal for "Once Upon a Mattress," which opens tonight at 7 with additional shows on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
A musical rendition of the classic fairytale "The Princess and the Pea," a musical comedy with music by Mary Rodgers, the play is a favorite for high school and community theater groups with its comical characters, curses and large cast.
"I'm Princess Winifred the Woebegotten," said senior Maggie Welch as she meandered into the auditorium dressed in a green gown. "In essence, I'm a swamp princess."
"I'm weird and quirky and funny," said the 17-year-old about the character she plays. "But her message is a good one ... be true to who you are and have confidence."
Following Welch, senior Trey Jones, 17, walked into the auditorium dressed in the costume of a king.
"I play King Sextimus," said Jones, "and the first thing to know about my character is that he can't talk."
Jones said King Sextimus has to do a lot of miming and mimicking to get the audience to understand what he's trying to say.
"And I'm rebellious but in a quiet way," he added, noting with a chuckle, that, as his name implies, "Sextimus goes after the damsels."
"But he's unsuccessful," Jones added with a smile.
"I'm Prince Dauntless the Drab," said 17-year old senior Kyler Christina, explaining that his character is "very kid-like and shy."
"He falls in love with Winnifred and is constantly trying to impress her," he said. "It was love at first sight."
Director Erin Sousa-Stanley called Champagne, Christina, Jones and Welch "the four leading seniors" who have been the foundation of the theater program for the last four years.
Christina is the costume manager and Welch is part of the costumes crew long with Abby Hibbert, Maddy Stepski, Grace Milne, Kiera Dempsey, Ella Wetz and Katie Danaher. Christina is president of the Student Thespian Board, and Welch is vice president.
"They are incredible students," she said, "and in this play we have some new incredible students. Some who've never been on stage."
Senior Sam Youtt, an all-state swimmer, is one of those newcomers, she said.
"He plays Sir Harry," said Sousa-Stanley, "and he just committed to Auburn."
"Once Upon a Mattress" has a "big, big cast," she added, which means a lot more students could be involved.
There was a moment earlier in the week, she said, soon after the students were told that the masks were optional, when they at first hesitantly but then triumphantly ripped the masks from their faces.
"They were so happy," she said. "We were all so happy. There was so much joy."
"For me," said Sousa-Stanley, who is also the show's choreographer, "it's all about the joy. We're bringing the joy back."
"I hope the audience will be as moved as I have been," she said.
"Two years ago at this time, we presented 'Mary Poppins,'" she said. "Then the whole world shut down."
"Now here we are, we've come full circle," Stanley said as her husband, Christopher Stanley, the show's music director, played "In a Little While" for the students on the stage. "This is our happily ever after. Our own happily ever after."
