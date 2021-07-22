STONINGTON — In late 1989, rescue teams and U.S. Coast Guard personnel spent more than 11 days combing 10,000 square miles of ocean off the coast of Nantucket using three aircraft carriers and two cutters following the disappearance of the Heidi Marie, a 72-foot commercial lobster boat out of Stonington that went missing just before Thanksgiving.
The search teams found evidence of possible distress that was believed to have killed the boat’s five occupants, Capt. Mark Middleton and crew members Arthur Banks, Kenneth Raymond Gould, Michael Lane and Ray Morris.
Their bodies were never found, but their story and the stories of other local fisherman who died will not be forgotten, thanks in part to a long-rooted tradition that will return this weekend when St. Mary Church in Stonington hosts its 68th annual Blessing of the Fleet.
The popular local remembrance and prayer ceremony won’t quite be the social celebration it has been in past years, as organizers continue to grapple with the challenges of a pandemic that has ravaged the businesses that had long supported the event, but traditions will remain alive with a safe event that holds onto the most important aspect of the program: blessing and honoring the fishermen.
“I have seven family members now honored at the fishermen’s memorial (in Stonington Harbor). For us, I guess you could say this is personal,” said Stonington resident Georgia Crowley, a St. Mary's parishioner and member of the parish’s Blessing of the Fleet Committee, a panel consisting of 10 volunteers.
“I was 15 when my father (George Roderick) died, and that experience changed my life forever,” Crowley said.
In 1962 while working as a commercial fisherman, Roderick was struck in the head by a block falling from the mast and killed. He was 38 years old.
But Crowley and committee member Ellie Dunn each said that is only one of the many stories to be shared. Each of those on the fishermen’s monument — a total of 40 local fishermen and residents killed at sea over the years — have their own story to tell, and that’s what Crowley and Dunn said the annual event is all about.
There are others with their own stories as well, they said, like father and son Roderick and Rodney DeBragga, who were killed in 1974 on a rare trip to Stonington; or Charles Lathrop, a scallop fisherman from Stonington who was killed in April 2020 when he fell overboard.
“The true purpose of the event is to remember those who have passed, and to bless the boats and offer prayers to today’s fishermen with the hope that they are able to remain safe and return home with a bountiful yield,” Dunn said. “Stonington has a long history as a community of fishing families that look out for one another, and that’s a big part of the tradition we are carrying on.”
The 68th Blessing of the Fleet will take place on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The program will open with the annual Fishermen’s Mass led by Norwich Diocese Bishop Michael R. Cote and the Rev. Dennis Perkins, followed by a Blessing of the Boats at the Stonington Town Dock at 11:30 a.m.
The annual ceremony will also include a laying of wreaths at the fishermen’s memorial, followed by the laying of a broken anchor at sea in memory of all those who have died or were lost at sea over the years.
For those familiar with the event, the 2021 program will be scaled back and focused less on social interactions and more on the classic traditions. Dunn and Crowley said that the committee hopes to return to a more celebratory event in 2022, but didn’t feel right asking for donations from businesses in a time of need during the pandemic.
“They have been there for us over the years, so we didn’t feel right approaching them this year for our usual sponsorship programs,” Dunn explained. “This was our time to help them, but that also meant scaling things back.”
She said despite not seeking the usual sponsorships, the Blessing of the Fleet has continued to receive incredible support from those in the community. Georgia and her husband, Mike Crowley, each said that many local families and even businesses that have weathered the pandemic storm have reached out and made donations to keep the annual ceremony going.
Even without the usual advertising-based programs, the committee received 29 separate donations to help fund the event and keep traditions alive.
The donations allowed the event to proceed, Dunn said, but without the business sector this year, it will be difficult to help those such as Lathrop’s family who are faced with numerous challenges as a result of his unexpected death.
“We’d ask those looking to help to consider donating,” she said, noting that such fundraising was a goal of the virtual charity road race that took place Thursday.
St. Mary's will also host a special family-friendly dinner at the Portuguese Holy Ghost Society on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. There is no admission fee for that event.
“This event is a way for us to give back to the community and to recognize our heritage and where it is our community came from,” Georgia Crowley said.
