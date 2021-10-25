RACHEL FEDERICO, Westerly girls volleyball, junior: Federico had nine kills, 19 digs and five blocks in a pair of league victories for the Bulldogs. Westerly (10-2) handed Scituate just its second loss in one of the league wins.

MATT PIERCE, Wheeler boys soccer, senior: Pierce had two goals and an assist in a pair of Wheeler victories. Pierce leads the Lions in goals with 15 this season.

JASON NILSSON, Chariho boys soccer, senior: Nilsson scored two goals and assisted on another in two Chariho wins. Nilsson leads the team in goals with 11. Chariho is unbeaten in its last five matches.

SAMANTHA HARRIS, Stonington field hockey, senior: Harris scored the game’s only goal with no time left on the clock in Stonington’s victory over Avon. Harris deflected in a shot by Sophia Fernholz. Harris has eight goals this season for the 10-2 Bears.

